JI to write to PM Shehbaz over Census 2023 results

KARACHI: Jamat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday announced to write to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif over delay in notifying the results of Census 2023, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman opposed the incumbent government’s decision to hold elections on the basis of Census 2017.

Hafiz Naeem demanded the government should hold general elections after notifying the results of Census 2023 and carrying out fresh delimitation of constituencies.

“[Interior Minister] Rana Sanaullah had refused to notify the results of newly-held census,” JI Karachi chief said, lambasting the government for not ‘completing the process’ for over two years.

In response to a question, Hafiz noted that national and provincial seats in Karachi would be increased if Karachiites are counted in full.

Earlier, it was reported that general elections are likely to be delayed for three to four months as the federal government started mulling to approve and notify new census results.

Sources told ARY News that the federal government is deliberating on approving the new census results in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) session. The next CCI session is expected to be summoned on July 25.

‘Elections on old census data’

A few days ago, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that the next general elections, scheduled to be held in 2023, will be based on the last census carried out in 2017.

Speaking to a private news channel, the interior minister said that the government has decided not to notify the latest census and the upcoming elections would be held on the basis of 2017 census.

Rana Sanaullah noted that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – an ally of the government in the Centre – was unsatisfied with the new digital census as well. “They don’t even accept this new census,” he added.

The minister stressed that there should be consensus on census results and “any decision in haste could lead to a controversial situation” in the country.