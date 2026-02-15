JI Vows to Force Sindh Govt to Yield to Karachi's Demands

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Munem Zafar has declared that the party’s resistance will compel the Sindh government to “bow” to the demands of the people of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a protest sit-in at Lasbela Chowk against yesterday’s police shelling, baton charges, and the arrest of over 50 party activists, Munem Zafar announced that the party is currently staging sit-ins at 10 locations across the city.

In addition to Lasbela Chowk, protests are being held at Korangi, Water Pump, Lea Market (Lyari), UP More, Paracha Chowk (Shershah), Malir Halt, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, the Super Highway, and the National Highway.

The JI Karachi Chief stated that the citizens of Karachi are determined to continue their resistance at any cost. He accused the Sindh government of “snatching the right to live” from Karachi’s residents, who are desperate to resolve the miseries facing the metropolitan hub.

“We are protesting against a provincial government that has usurped the rights of Karachi; the ruling PPP is an enemy of this city,” Zafar remarked.

Lambasting the provincial administration, he alleged that JI activists and supporters were brutally tortured and baton-charged, with hundreds of expired tear gas shells fired at them on the orders of the PPP.

“On one hand, the Sindh government patronizes bandits in the Kacha areas, while on the other, it registers FIRs against citizens for holding democratic protests,” he said. He further criticized the PPP for refusing to devolve political and local body powers to the masses.

Zafar concluded by highlighting the JI slogan, “Let Karachi Live,” asserting that the struggle for the rights of the people would force the ruling government to yield to public demands.