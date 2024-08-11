JI warns of nationwide protest if govt fails to adhere agreement

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has issued a stern warning that if the government does not adhere to the agreement made with the party, caravans from all over the country will march towards Islamabad for protest, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, the Naib Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Liaqat Baloch, expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the recent sit-in, stating that while negotiations and agreements have been made, the rulers often make decisions under external pressure.

He revealed that a task force has been established for the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which is expected to submit its findings within a month.

Baloch emphasized that if the government fails to implement the agreement, the next phase of their protest will involve a nationwide mobilization towards the capital.

Praising Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal for Pakistan in the Paris Olympics, Baloch welcomed him back to the country, highlighting that his success demonstrates the immense potential of Pakistani youth. He urged the government to invest in sports beyond cricket to nurture such talent.

On the subject of minority rights, Liaqat Baloch reiterated that minorities in Pakistan are respected and have full rights, including representation in the assemblies. He emphasized that Islam is a strong advocate for the protection of minority rights and affirmed that no one should be coerced into changing their beliefs.