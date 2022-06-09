JI workers breach blockages to reach Indian High Commission

ISLAMABAD: Jammat-e-Islami (JI) workers broke through security blockades to record their protest outside the Indian High Commission against the derogatory remarks recently made by two leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the demonstrators pelted stones at the police forcing them to retreat. The police had barred the protestors from entering the Red Zone.

Repetitive announcements were made from the stage to the workers not to enter the Red Zone. However, the angry protestors started pelting stones on the police party, forcing the officials to retreat.

On June 7, Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d’ Affaires and conveyed categorical rejection and strong condemnation of the highly derogatory remarks made by two senior officials of BJP about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The foreign office spokesman in a statement shared that it was conveyed that these remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world.

The Indian diplomat was further told that Pakistan deplores the belated and perfunctory disciplinary actions taken by the BJP government against the said officials, which cannot assuage the pain caused to the Muslims.

Comments