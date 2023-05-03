Jiah Khan case: CBI confirms the suicide note matches her mother’s handwriting

As per Indian actor Sooraj Pancholi, CBI has found the six-page-long suicide note of actor Jiah Khan was fake.

In his first exclusive interview with an Indian tabloid since the acquittal from the charges of abetting the suicide of his partner and Bollywood starlet Jiah Khan, the ‘Hero’ debutante shared that the suicide note was proved to be fake.

“After 10 years it has been proved that the letter matched the notebook that was found at Jiah’s house. That notebook has been proven, that it is Rabia’s [Jiah’s mother] notebook,” Pancholi said in the interview.

He detailed, “The notes inside, the handwriting, is Jiah’s mother’s handwriting. So basically the investigation team, the CBI, and the police matched the two handwritings… but they never investigated whose diary it was! It was just assumed it was Jiah’s.”

“Then what was I in for? What was I blamed for? Such disgusting allegations,” he questioned.

The actor also revealed that they were in a relationship for a very brief period of time and Khan had attempted suicide earlier as well.

“Me and Jiah knew each other for five months, we were not in a five-year-long marriage. We didn’t even know each other well,” he told the interviewer.

“If today someone starts to treat me badly in a five-year relationship, we are educated people, it is easy for us to walk out. It was so easy for her to walk out. If I was so abusive and so bad as a boyfriend, why did Jiah’s mother not take an objection back then?”

It is pertinent to mention here that Pancholi was acquitted of abetment to suicide (under section 306) charges last week, as a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai, India, pronounced the verdict on the suicide case, 10 years after the death of Khan.

“Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you [Pancholi] guilty, hence acquitted,” Judge AS Sayyed of the special court had said, as reported by Indian news.

For the uninitiated, the rising actor Jiah Khan, known for her work in films like ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Housefull’, was found dead at her Mumbai apartment, on June 3, 2013. She was 25 at the time of suicide.

Based on a letter purportedly written by her and seized a week after her death, Mumbai Police had booked Pancholi. The note mentioned the troubled relationship between Khan and Pancholi and claimed that the former was physically and mentally abused by her then-partner.

