Jim Carrey ‘fairly serious’ about retiring from acting

Veteran Hollywood comic actor Jim Carrey has said that he is ‘fairly serious’ about retiring from his decades-long acting and comedy career.

The 60-year-old star actor, in a recent interview, said “Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.”

He said “I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Upon being pressed by interviewer Kit Hoover about the seriousness of his decision, Carrey explained that it would take something extraordinary to get him back in.

Jim added, “It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s, you know, written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

The “The Mask” actor said that he has hobbies and passions other than acting he wishes to persuade after retiring.

He said that he really likes his quiet life, he really loves putting paint on canvas, and he really loves my spiritual life.

However, he added that if he is approached with something really good, then he might consider coming back.

Jim’s latest movie “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” will be hitting theatres on April 8, which could also be his last appearance on the big screen.

