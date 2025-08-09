Space hero Jim Lovell dies at 97 – Here’s what he was worth

Jim Lovell, the American astronaut best known for leading the Apollo 13 mission, died on 7 August 2025 at the age of 97. At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated at $5 million, reflecting both his historic space career and his later business success.

Early career and rise to NASA

Jim Lovell was a former naval aviator, test pilot, and businessman. He flew on four space missions, spending more than 715 hours in space.

Two of these were Gemini flights and two were Apollo flights, making him one of NASA’s most experienced early astronauts.

He was one of only three people to travel to the moon twice, although he never walked on its surface.

Gemini and Apollo Missions

Lovell’s first flight came in 1965 on Gemini 7, achieving the first rendezvous between two crewed spacecraft.

In 1966, he commanded Gemini 12, which tested new spacewalking techniques. In 1968, he was part of Apollo 8, the first mission to orbit the moon.

Apollo 13 – The mission that defined him

His most famous mission was Apollo 13 in April 1970, when an explosion in the spacecraft forced the crew to abandon plans to land on the moon.

Lovell and his crewmates used the lunar module as a lifeboat, surviving near-freezing temperatures and limited resources.

After a tense four-day struggle, Apollo 13 returned safely to Earth. Lovell’s calm leadership during this crisis remains one of the most celebrated examples of problem-solving in space exploration.

Jim Lovell’s net worth and business career

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jim Lovell retired from NASA and the U.S. Navy in 1973 and transitioned into a successful business career.

He served as president and CEO of companies in shipping and telecommunications, further building his wealth. He also ran a family restaurant in Illinois filled with space memorabilia.

His estimated $5 million net worth in 2025 was the result of both his astronaut achievements and his later ventures in business and writing.

Awards and recognition

Over his lifetime, Lovell received numerous honours, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. He co-wrote a book about Apollo 13, which inspired the 1995 film starring Tom Hanks as Lovell.

Personal life and legacy

Jim Lovell was married to Marilyn Gerlach from 1952 until her death in 2023. They had four children, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In later years, he lived in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Though he never set foot on the moon, Jim Lovell’s achievements in the Gemini and Apollo programmes, and his role in bringing Apollo 13 home, cemented his place in history.

His multi-million-dollar fortune in 2025 was a testament to a lifetime of dedication, leadership, and success beyond spaceflight.

