Jimin shares his health updates with BTS army

K-Pop boys band BTS member Jimin has sent out his health updates to fans via community platform Weverse on Thursday.

BTS member Park Ji-min, commonly known by Jimin on Thursday shared his first post on Weverse, band’s fan community platform, since surgery, assuring his fans about ‘being discharged soon’.

The 26-year-old musician wrote, “I’m worried and I’m afraid. Though I think I will be able to leave the hospital soon! I’m recovering well. I also ate all three meals of rice. Please wait a minute. I will recover my skills and go”.

“You were worried about it, right? I’m recovering well”, Jimin addressed his concerned fans.

For those unversed, Jimin was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, following the appendicitis surgery, as informed by the band’s agency.

Big Hit Music stated on Monday, “We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon”.

“He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31”, the statement read further.

Earlier, BTS members RM, Jin, and Suga had tested positive for COVID-19.

