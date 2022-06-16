Jimmy Neesham gives epic reply to Pakistani fan’s marriage proposal

New Zealand batting all-rounder came up with an epic reply to a Pakistani fan’s marriage proposal on Twitter.

“Jimmy would you like to be daddy of my future kids 😉😜,” she she asked in her tweet.

Jimmy would you like to be daddy of my future kids 😉😜 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) August 28, 2019

The cricketer, in his reply, said the emoticons were unnecessary.

I really feel like the emojis were unnecessary https://t.co/tH3g0jCWe4 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 28, 2019

It is pertinent to mention that she had proposed to the actor back in August 2019. The social media post is making rounds once again.

Jimmy Neesham has 116 international caps to his name across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He has scored 2,445 runs in his career with two centuries and 10 half-centuries.

As far as his bowling figures are concerned, he has taken 103 wickets in his international career.

He has also played for teams namely Derbyshire, Essex, Welsh Fire, Kent, Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Kent, Otago and others.

Earlier this year, a video of Pakistan captain and batter Babar Azam’s fan asking his hand in marriage went viral across social media.



The video surfaced on social media following the conclusion of the second Test of the three-match series against Australia. The Pakistan skipper played a heroic 196-run knock which kept Australia bowlers at bay and snatched a certain victory from their grasp.

She asked the people to help her meet the 27-year-old and send her marriage proposal to the prolific batter.

