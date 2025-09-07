Lahore police launch probe into woman’s 'abduction by jinns'

In a bizarre turn of events, Lahore police have formed a special team to trace a missing woman allegedly abducted by jinns (demons).

Lahore’s Kahna area, police officials have intensified efforts to trace a woman who was reportedly abducted six years ago, according to her mother.

The missing woman, Fouzia Bibi, is being searched for through a newly constituted high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The team has been formed under the supervision of DIG Investigations Lahore, Zeeshan Raza.

Other members of the SIT include SSP Asim Kamboh from Punjab Investigation Branch, SP Model Town Investigations Lahore Muhammad Ayaz, DSP Special Branch, DSP Safe City, DSPs CCD Hasnain Haider and Danish Ranjha, DSP Investigations Kahna Circle Lahore Usman Haider, and Inspector Zahid Saleem, Incharge Investigations.

Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Aalia Neelum, has ordered the early recovery of the woman.

The petitioner claimed that Fouzia Bibi, a mother of two, was abducted by jinns six years ago. Kahna Police had registered case number 1572/2019 under Section 365 (kidnapping) and the SIT has now launched investigations from multiple angles to trace her whereabouts.