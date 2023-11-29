Post-mortem confirms rape of minor boy in abandoned body case

KARACHI: The autopsy report has confirmed the rape of a minor boy whose body was abandoned at Jinnah Hospital today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, police surgeon Dr. Summaiya stated that the minor boy’s dead body has some fresh and few old bruise marks.

The autopsy report further stated that samples had been taken from different parts of the minor’s body.

Earlier, individuals in a vehicle abandoned the lifeless body of a minor boy outside the emergency department of Jinnah Hospital in Karachi.

According to the eyewitnesses, there were two individuals in the car, who allegedly left the body of a six-year-old boy outside the emergency department of Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital.

The driver, while escaping from the scene, also ran over the security guard of the hospital in nervousness.

Read more: Suspects abandon body of minor boy at Karachi Hospital

Meanwhile, the assault marks on the face of the child are visible, however, after receiving the information about the incident, the local police reached the spot for investigation.

The CCTV footage will also be examined by the police to apprehend the suspects.

Earlier in June this year, in a separate incident the images of individuals abandoning a girl’s body at Jinnah Hospital have emerged. A CCTV footage from the Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital emerged after which the investigation authorities obtained images of the girl and boy – identified as Jibran and Sehrish – who abandoned a teenage girl’s body at the hospital and fled.