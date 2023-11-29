CCTV shows faces of culprits in minor boy’s death case

KARACHI: In a recent development, the CCTV video showed the faces of the individuals abandoning the body of a minor boy at Karachi Jinnah Hospital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The investigation authorities obtained the CCTV footage of the individuals who abandoned the body of a six-year-old boy at the hospital and fled from the scene.

In the CCTV footage, the individual in blue jeans and a maroon shirt can be seen communicating on the mobile phone after abandoning the body along with another man.

Earlier to this, two individuals in a vehicle abandoned the lifeless body of a minor boy outside the emergency department of Jinnah Hospital in Karachi.

According to the eyewitnesses, there were two individuals in the car, who allegedly left the body of a six-year-old boy outside the emergency department of Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital.

The driver, while escaping from the scene, also ran over the security guard of the hospital in nervousness.

Meanwhile, the assault marks on the face of the child are clearly visible, however, after receiving the information about the incident, the local police reached the spot for investigation.

The CCTV footage will also be examined by the police to apprehend the suspects.