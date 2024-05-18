Jinnah Hospital sets up heatstroke centre amid heatwave forecast

KARACHI: The city’s Jinnah Hospital has established central heatstroke ward amid predicted heatwave conditions in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“An emergency centre, comprises of 20 additional beds has been set up,” Executive Director Jinnah Hospital Dr. Shahid Rasul said.

“Doctors and the paramedics will be posted at the heatstroke centre,” Dr Shahid Rasul said.

Hospital’s top official said that the heat patients being reported at the emergency department of Jinnah Hospital.

He advised citizens of maximum intake of water and avoiding going outside in the peak heat hours.

Met office recently informed that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from 21st May and likely to convert to severe heatwave conditions from 23rd to 27th May.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab from 21st to 23rd and from 06 to 08°C from 23rd to 27th May.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan from 21st to 27th May.

Met office further informed that a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country from 16th to 19th May.