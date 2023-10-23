ATC grants bail to 18 suspects of Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted bail to 18 suspects of the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court accepted the bail pleas against surety bonds worth Rs 0.1 million and ordered to release the 18 suspects.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore declared several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders ‘absconders’ in a case pertaining to attack on Jinnah House, also known as Corps Commander House, Lahore.

The PTI leaders, who were declared ‘absconders’, are Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Ali Amin Gandapur, Zubair Khan Niazi, Andleeb Abbas and others.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.