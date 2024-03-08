28.9 C
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 42 suspects

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to 42 suspects in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported. 

The hearing on the bail plea was taken up by ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal, here today. The court granted bail to 42 suspects facing charges of attacking Jinnah House in Lahore against a surety bond of Rs100,000 each.

The ATC will decide on the bail pleas of 18 other suspects on March 12.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9, last year.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

