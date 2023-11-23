Jinnah House attack case: ATC grants bail to 15 accused

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has granted bail to 15 accused in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ATC heard the bail pleas of 133 accused in the Jinnah House attack case. The court approved bail of 15 suspects and rejected bail petitions of six accused including Atiq Riaz.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till November 30.

In October, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had granted bail to 18 suspects of the Jinnah House attack case.

As per details, the court accepted the bail pleas against surety bonds worth Rs 0.1 million and ordered to release the 18 suspects.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.