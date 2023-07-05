Jinnah House attack case: PTI’s Rubina Jamil remanded to police custody

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has granted three-day physical remand to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rubina Jamil in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PTI leader Rubina Jamil appeared before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore in the Jinnah House attack case. Police pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the PTI leader.

The investigation officer (IO) apprised the ATC that the accused was involved in the Jinnah House attack and they wanted to conduct her photogrammetric test after the approval of the physical remand.

Later, the ATC handed over Jamil to police on three-day physical remand and ordered to produce her on July 8.

Last month, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had rejected the bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists Sanam Javed Khan, Khadija Shah, Aliya Hamza and 197 others in Jinnah House attack case.

The anti-terrorism court judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar had announced the verdict on 230- suspects in the Jinnah House attack case and rejected the bail pleas of PTI activists Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan Tayyaba Raja and 197 others.

The bail pleas of 33 other suspects had been accepted and the court ordered to release of them against the surety bonds of Rs 0.1 million each.