Jinnah House case: Another confessional message of accused emerges

LAHORE: Another confessional video surfaced, featuring one of the accused involved in the vandalism of Jinnah House in Lahore on May 9, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the accused, Nauman Shah, visited Jinnah House on May 9, participated in the arson and siege, and recorded a video.

READ: FEDERAL CABINET STRONGLY CONDEMNS MAY 9 RIOTS

The video, which has been circulating on social media, shows the accused actively provoking fellow miscreants during the attack on Jinnah House.

Nauman Shah, in his confession statement, stated that everything he did was under the influence of PTI leadership. He admitted about the use of inappropriate language against the military and expressed his regret, seeking forgiveness.