JI’s Mushtaq Ahmed, others booked for carrying out Gaza march

ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered against the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) including former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan for attending a march in favour of Palestine in Islamabad without permission of the administration.

According to a first information report (FIR), JI leaders Mushtaq Ahmed Khan , Kashif Chaudhry, and Nasrullah Randhawa individuals, along with 500 others, took out a procession and attempted to enter the Red Zone, violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrpC).

The FIR read that the participants broke through the barricades and clashed with the police. It added that the protesters blocking the Suhrawardy Road caused difficulties for the public and that the nominated individuals delivered anti-state speeches.

In response to the registration of the case, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan posted on the social media platform Facebook and said that the government and Islamabad police have filed another case against them for protesting against the Israeli atrocities in Gaza and the US support for Israel.

“The movement in favour of Palestine will continue despite the government’s attempts to suppress it through false cases, arrests, and violence,” the JI leader added.