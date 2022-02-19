JIT to investigation Dr Nosheen Kazmi’s murder

LARKANA: The Sindh government on Saturday constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the mysterious death of – Dr Nosheen Kazmi at the girls’ hostel of Larkana medical university.

According to a notification, the JIT consists of two Station House Officers (SHOs) and five police personnel. SSP Larkana will head the JIT formed to probe Kazmi’s murder.

The investigation team will submit a progress report into the murder case on daily basis to SSP Larkana, said the notification.

Earlier it emerged that one man is behind the deaths of two medical students – Dr Nosheen Kazmi and Dr Nimrita Chandani – at the girls’ hostel in Larkana.

Fresh forensic evidence has emerged, indicating that the same man is behind the deaths of the two medical students.

A forensic report issued by a Jamshoro lab said samples collected from both victims have matched with the DNA profile of one man. Samples obtained from Dr Nosheen’s body and clothes share “50% alleles” with a male DNA profile found in the Dr Nimrita case, it said.

The case

On Sept 16, 2019, Dr Nimrita Chandani, a 25-year-old dental student at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Medical University, was found dead from her hostel room. Her death was declared suicide.

Two years later, the body of Dr Nosheen Kazmi, a fourth-year student of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, was found from a of the girls’ hostel. She also reportedly died by suicide.

