JIT stops probe into Imran Khan attack case

LAHORE: The joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the attack on the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has stopped its investigation, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

The team stopped working on the case as a two-member bench of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST), Islamabad, yesterday, suspended an earlier decision of reinstating Lahore Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and ordered to constitute a larger bench to hear the case.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was JIT head constituted by the Punjab government to probe the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and following the decision of the FST about his suspension, Dogar cannot remain the head of JIT, the legal experts said.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was suspended by the federal government on November 5, after which he challenged the orders in the FST, which earlier revoked the suspension orders but on Thursday the suspension was upheld.

The Punjab government had formed a joint investigation team to probe the attack on Imran Khan on November 3 under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

