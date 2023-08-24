JITs formed to investigate Jaranwala incident

FAISALABAD: 10 Joint Investigation Teams (JIT) have been formed for the probe of Jaranwala incident, ARY News reported.

As per details, the JIT constituted for the investigation includes CTD, police, and CIA police officers.

Furthermore, the JIT teams will conduct investigations separately in cases related to the Jaranwala incidents.

Earlier today, Police claimed to have arrested 17 more suspects in the Jaranwala incident after geofencing.

Read more: Jaranwala incident: Police arrest 17 more suspects after geofencing

Police said the arrests were made with the help of the videos of the nominated suspects in the Jaranwala and geofencing of the crime scene.

With the latest arrest, the total number of rounded-up suspects in the Jaranwala incident has jumped to 207.

A mob attacked, vandalized multiple churches, and torched homes belonging to the Christian community in Jaranwala, Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations.

The Jaranwala police had registered terror cases against more than 600 people on August 17 for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community.”

According to the FIR, a mob of 500-600, who were led by a group of people, “attacked the Christian community, ransacked people’s homes after entering them, and torched Christians’ homes and the church building”.