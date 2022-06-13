Job quota for local population at Dasu dam project raised to 100pc

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday announced a 100 percent job quota for the local population in the construction of the Dasu Dam project, ARY NEWS reported.

Khursheed Shah who visited the affectees of the Dasu Dam project said that there is a demand for a 50 percent job quota for the local population in the project. “I have directed the WAPDA chairman to ensure implementation of 100 percent quota for the local population in small jobs,” he said.

He also promised an Rs1 billion grant for uplift projects in Kohistan and said that it would be included in the budget for FY2022-23. “We will establish a technical college in every tehsil of Kohistan while facilities at basic healthcare units will also be improved,” Shah announced.

He further announced to convene a meeting on Baltistan issues in Islamabad and said that will soon return to the region after takin concrete measures to resolve them.

