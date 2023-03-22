Countries that issue visas to job seekers without offer letter

A job seeker visa is a temporary residence permit that allows you to search for work in the country for a set period of time without the need for a sponsor or an offer letter.

In most countries, if you find employment and meet the requirements, you can possibly obtain permanent residency. Here are five countries that provide visas for job seekers.

Germany

Duration: six months

You must be above 18 years old, have a Bachelor’s degree, and have at least five years of job experience. You must provide evidence of financial stability to demonstrate that you can cover your expenses while looking for work in Germany – which could be in the form of a blocked account for €5,604 (Rs4,94,105) or an obligation letter from a sponsor.

Documents: A passport issued in the past 10 years and with at least 12 months validity, three passport photographs, a cover letter, evidence of academic qualifications, proof of accommodation and financial means, your CV, health insurance, and your birth certificate or National Identification card.

Austria

Austria offers a job-seeker visa to “very highly qualified workers (experienced top-level personnel, such as scientists and senior-level top-managers).

Duration: six months

Eligibility criteria: You need to have a minimum score of 70 on Austria’s 100-point list of criteria for very highly qualified workers. The list includes skills and qualifications like awards, research and innovation, academic degrees, gross salary and language proficiency, among others.

A minimum score of 70 on Austria’s 100-point list of criteria for very highly qualified employees is required. Awards, study and innovation, academic degrees, gross salary, and linguistic proficiency are among the skills and qualifications on the list.

Documents: Your valid passport, photo, proof of local accommodation, health insurance and proof of enough means of subsistence, along with documents that support the individual criteria you tick off in the points list.

Sweden

If you have completed studies leading to an advanced-level degree, you can apply for a residence permit in Sweden to search for employment or explore the possibilities of starting your own business.

Duration: three to nine months

Eligibility criteria: You need to have completed your studies corresponding to an advanced-level degree. This means your degree must correspond to a 60-credit Master’s degree, a 120-credit Master’s degree, a professional degree worth 60-330 credits, or a postgraduate/PhD-level degree.

You must have finished studies leading to an advanced-level degree. This implies that your degree must be equivalent to a 60-credit Master’s degree, a 120-credit Master’s degree, a professional degree worth 60-330 credits, or a postgraduate/PhD-level degree.

Documents: A valid passport, academic transcripts, proof of sufficient funds, health insurance and a digital copy of a signed letter of consent that gives the Swedish Council for Higher Education (UHR) the right to contact higher education institutions in your home country to verify your educational documents.

United Arab Emirates

Duration: 60, 90 or 120 days

You must be a legislator, manager, business executive, or a professional or technician in scientific, technical, or humanitarian areas, i.e. in the first, second, or third talent level of jobs as defined by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

Alternatively, you must have graduated within the last two years from one of the top 500 colleges in the world, according to the Ministry of Education’s classification. You must have a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent and be able to meet the cash guarantee requirements.

Documents: A valid passport, colour photographs and attested qualification certificates.

Portugal

Duration: 120 days (renewable for another 60 days)

Eligibility criteria: While information about eligibility is not available on the official website, write to the Diplomatic Portal of the Portuguese Government for more details

Documents: A completed visa application, a passport with three months validity, two photos, criminal record certificate, travel insurance and proof of financial resources equivalent to at least three months’ salary.

Comments