Jobe Bellingham breaks silence on £32m Dortmund move from Sunderland

English footballer, Jobe Bellingham has admitted he battled with self-doubt and fear before deciding to follow his brother Jude Bellingham’s footsteps by signing for Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who joined Dortmund from Sunderland earlier this month in a deal worth up to £32 million, has revealed that he initially hesitated to make the move because of concerns about being seen as unoriginal.

Jobe Bellingham made over 50 appearances for Sunderland last season and played a key role in helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

In an interview, Jobe Bellingham said, “I was perhaps being biased against Dortmund for a very long time, because I have anxieties and fears. You want to be your own man. But I don’t think I should let those stop me from making the right decision.”

Read More: Real Madrid share latest update on Kylian Mbappé’s condition

Jobe Bellingham made his first appearance for Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, coming off the bench in their goalless Club World Cup opener against Fluminense.

He’s expected to feature again against South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, although head coach Niko Kovac is not likely to start him.

The young midfielder was honest about the pressure of being compared to his older brother, who also began his senior career at Dortmund before becoming a key player for Real Madrid and England.

Still, Jobe Bellingham insisted that his move was based on what was best for his own future.

He also addressed the frustration from fans during the transfer saga, acknowledging the delay in making his final decision.

“I did have a lot of time to think about it,” he said. “And I know the fans – and I as well – were impatient. But my head and my heart… that’s all that matters.”

Jobe Bellingham’s record-breaking transfer fee is the highest Sunderland have ever received for a player, and many fans will be watching closely to see how he develops at Dortmund.

Despite the pressure and comparisons, Jobe Bellingham is determined to make a name for himself on his own terms.