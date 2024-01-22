Karachi: Jobless man commits suicide after killing wife, three children

KARACHI: A jobless man committed suicide after killing his wife and three minor children in an apartment near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Monday, ARY News reported, quoting police sources.

Station House Officer (SHO) Irfan Asif, in a statement, said that the woman and children including a girl were shot dead while the man hanged himself. A 30-bore pistol was also found at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Tariq Mastoi confirmed that five dead bodies have been recovered from a Falaknaz Apartment near Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

He said that the man identified as Ahsan Rizvi used to work in the garment sector but was unemployed for a while.

SSP Malir said that a suicide note had also been found in the flat which in prima suggesting that Ahsan Rizvi committed suicide after murdering his wife, a daughter and two sons. The police said that the business of Ahsan Raza was shut down and he was facing financial issues.

The suicide note read that his wife and children are ‘martyred’. “They don’t know what I am going to do. Love you Abbu [father], Ammi [mother], Baji [elder sister] and Allah Hafiz [Good bye] to other relatives. Sorry Sami I had no other option,” the man wrote in the suicide note.

The SSP Malir said that the bodies were still present in the flat as the crime scene unit was collecting evidence from the flat. He noted that the police team had confiscated a laptop found in the house for examination.