Can’t breathe: Jodie Comer halts ‘Prima Facie’ Broadway show in New York

English actor Jodie Comer halted her one-woman Broadway show, ‘Prima Facie’ due to New York City air crisis.

As per the reports from foreign-based publications, Comer halted the matinee of Broadway’s ‘Prima Facie’ on Wednesday, after complaining about difficulty in breathing, due to bad, smoky air in the city, because of Canadian wildfires.

Quoting an audience member, the publication reported that the show began 10 minutes later than the scheduled time, only for the star to announce from the stage that she couldn’t breathe sufficiently to continue with the performance.

According to another audience member, three minutes into the performance, Comer coughed and paused to call out the stage manager. “I can’t breathe in this air,” she was heard saying.

The announcement was then made for the audience members to stay in their seats until the final decision of whether the show will be cancelled or will proceed with an understudy.

The show resumed later with understudy Dani Arlington completing the performance to enthusiastic applause.

Meanwhile, Tony Awards-nominated ‘Prima Facie’ follows the story of Tessa, a criminal defence barrister who defends men accused of sexual assault, before she was assaulted.