Kenneth Branagh compares Jodie Comer to Meryl Streep in unexpected praise

Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh has likened Hollywood star Jodie Comer to the younger self of veteran actor Meryl Streep.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Comer, who recently starred in ‘28 Years Later,’ is also leading Branagh’s ‘The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde.’

After working with Jodie Comer in the film, the filmmaker showered praise on the Hollywood actor for her acting skills.

Kenneth Branagh went on to liken the ‘28 Years Later’ star to young Meryl Streep.

“I consider myself fortunate to have worked with her at this stage in her career. As somebody once said of the young Streep, ‘I wish I had shares in her future,’” he said in a recent interview with a foreign media outlet.

Read more: Jodie Comer breaks down emotional moment in 28 Years Later

In response, Jodi Comer expressed gratitude to Kenneth Branagh for the high praise.

“He is very kind. Bless him. Oh, me? I’m nothing like Meryl! I’m just a girl from Liverpool!” the Hollywood actor said.

It is worth noting here that actor Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside Comer in ‘Free Guy,’ was the first to compare the actor to Meryl Streep.

In a 2021 interview, the Hollywood actor revealed that he was blown away by the acting prowess of the ‘28 Years Later’ star in her first scene of the film.

“She took it to a whole new level. Jodie is one of those one-in-a-billion actors. She can do anything and be anything. Her on her worst day is like me at [my peak]. I hate to use this term but she has the X factor. Working with her felt like working with Meryl Streep at the beginning of her career,” he said.