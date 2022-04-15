Joe Biden shaking hands with no one puzzles netizens

US president Joe Biden has puzzled internet users with his handshake with no one after a speech at Greensboro.

The video has baffled internet users because there was no one beside him after he completed his 40-minute speech at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro.

The 79-year-old Democrat turned to his right after the speech and stretched his hand as if to shake his hand with someone.

After Biden finished his speech, he turned around and tried to shake hands with thin air and then wandered around looking confused pic.twitter.com/ZN00TLdUUo — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2022

The president delivered a speech about supply chain management and appeared to press Congress to increase funding for semiconductors production.

Biden’s hand-shake with no one led to a flood of comments over social media platforms. Opponent party Republicans’ supporters even questioned Biden’s cognitive abilities.

Harmeet K Dhillon, former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party, said in a comment on Twitter “Where are the White House and Joe Biden family handlers whose job it is to make him look good?”

I repeat, where are the White House and Biden family handlers whose job it is to make him look good? This is truly bizarre, unless they WANT him to look like a dementia patient. https://t.co/AGtTnqtxPm — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 14, 2022

She added, “This is truly bizarre unless they WANT him to look like a dementia patient.”

“Oh, man. The music makes it 10x worse. This man is unfit to be President. Period” remarked Robby Starbuck, who is running for Congress in Tennessee’s upcoming Republican primary.

