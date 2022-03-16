Joe Biden says US to give Ukraine drones, anti-aircraft systems

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the United States was offering an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine to combat Russia’s invasion, with the new package including drones and anti-aircraft systems.

“It includes 800 anti-aircraft systems to make sure that the Ukrainian military can continue to stop the planes and helicopters that have been attacking their people,” Biden said.

Read more: Ukraine president Zelensky urges US to reconsider ‘no-fly zone’

On the other hand, Ukraine’s besieged leader urged the United States to reconsider his plea for a no-fly zone, invoking the terror of the September 11 attacks as he ratcheted up pressure on the White House to move aggressively against the Russian invasion closing in on Kyiv.

More than three weeks into a war that has left hundreds of Ukrainian civilians dead and three million displaced abroad, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the US Congress the conflict was “a terror that Europe has not seen… for 80 years.”

