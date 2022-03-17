Joe Biden, Xi to speak Friday as tensions rise over Putin’s Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will hold a call on Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as Washington piles pressure on China to not support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a step that would dramatically widen the gulf between Beijing and Western governments.

The call, first announced by the White House on Thursday, comes at a pivotal moment in US-China relations and in Ukraine, where heavily outnumbered local forces have prevented Moscow from capturing any of the country’s biggest cities so far.

Joe Biden administration has issued public and private warnings that Beijing would face dire consequences if it provides material support to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

On Friday, Biden and Xi “will discuss managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern,” as part of an ongoing effort to keep lines of communication open, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Asked which side requested the call, a US administration official said it was mutually agreed in a Rome meeting on Monday, where national security adviser Jake Sullivan held seven hours of talks with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi. Chinese state media Xinhua said the call would happen in the evening in Beijing.

US officials described those talks as “tough” and are still debating how to react if Xi gives Putin military or economic support.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which is in its fourth week, has killed hundreds of civilians, reduced cities to rubble and sparked a humanitarian crisis as millions flee the country.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said this week the country was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from massive Western sanctions aimed at isolating Russia’s economy from the rest of the world.

China has refused to condemn Russia’s action in Ukraine or call it an invasion, and it has censored online content in China that is pro-West or unfavorable to Russia. Beijing, while saying it recognizes Ukraine sovereignty, has also said Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed.

“We have seen China basically give tacit approval to what Russia is doing by refusing to join sanctions, by blaming the West and the United States for the assistance we’ve given Ukraine, by claiming they wanted to see a peaceful outcome, but essentially doing nothing to achieve it,” one senior US defense official told Reuters before the call was announced.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said China’s refusal to criticize the invasion is completely incompatible with its professed recognition of the U.N. Charter underscoring the sovereignty of nations.

‘YOU CAN’T GO BACK’

Joe Biden and Xi, who spent considerable time together before they came to lead their respective countries, have yet to meet face to face since Biden took office last year. But the call will mark their fourth interaction since then, the most recent a November video conference.

Washington has sought to define the relationship as one of competitive coexistence, but China’s “no-limits” strategic partnership with Russia announced last month and its stance on Ukraine has called that into question.

Targeting Beijing with the sort of extensive economic sanctions imposed on Russia would have potentially dire consequences for the US and global economies as well, given that China is the world’s second-largest economy and largest exporter.

