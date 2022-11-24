Joe Jonas admits auditioning for Andrew Garfield’s ‘Spider-Man’ role

Singer-actor Joe Jonas recalled auditioning for Peter Parker in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, the role which was bagged by Andrew Garfield.

In his latest outing at the podcast, one of the ‘Jonas Brothers’, Joe, 33, made the revelation that like several other actors, he was also in the running for the lead role of the web-slinger in Marvel movies.

When questioned about a specific role which he felt bad for losing, Jonas disclosed that it was the lead of Marc Webb directorial, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (2012) which eventually landed with heartthrob Andrew Garfield.

Jonas said, “I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one.”

The ‘Devotion’ actor recalled, “I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks and the director used to be a music video director. So I was like, ‘I got an in here’.”

He added, “But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself.”

The actor confessed that one might feel ‘destroyed or defeated’ in the moment when they lose up on a part, but eventually realize that the chosen person was brilliant at the job.

When further questioned if he ever get to wear the popular Spider-Man costume during the auditions, he replied, “No, but I’m sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day.”

For Garfield, 39, he went on to star in the film with Hollywood A-lister Emma Stone. The English-American actor also reprised the role in the 2014 sequel as well as the Tom Holland starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ last year.

