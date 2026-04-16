Joe Jonas reveals true feelings about Jonas Brothers 20th Anniversary Tour

Joe Jonas is opening up about the emotional toll and lasting impact of the Jonas Brothers’ 20th anniversary tour, describing the experience as both deeply rewarding and personally challenging.

After wrapping the milestone run in December at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the singer admitted the final moments on stage were overwhelming. As the band took their last bow after months on the road, Jonas was visibly emotional, reflecting on a journey that has spanned two decades.

“That was a really special tour for us,” he shared, noting how meaningful it was to celebrate the band’s legacy with fans across North America.

spoke candidly about the difficulty of being away from his daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom he shares with Sophie Turner.

“It’s hard for me,” he explained, pointing to the reality of long stretches on tour without the flexibility to return home. “There’s a lot of mixed emotions,” he added, balancing his love for performing with the challenges of fatherhood.

Since the tour ended, the 36-year-old has embraced what he calls “dad mode,” stepping back from the spotlight to focus on family life.

Now, as the Jonas Brothers prepare to return to the stage for upcoming international shows, Jonas says he feels re-energized.