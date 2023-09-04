Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner headed for divorce: Reports

Celebrity couple, singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner are reportedly heading for divorce after four years of marriage.

As per the reports from foreign media outlets, the four-year marriage of the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Sophie Turner and music band Jonas Brothers member Joe has reportedly hit the crossroads and the two are seeking divorce from each other.

According to the details shared by the sources close to the couple, Jonas has been in consultation with the lawyers in LA, contemplating the possibility of ending his marriage to Turner.

Reportedly, the lovebirds who have been together for the past seven years at this point, have been facing ‘serious problems’ in their relationship for the last six months and decided to end these issues in a separation.

Furthermore, multiple other moves by the Hollywood couple in recent times further fuelled the speculations of everything not being well between the two, including Jonas being spotted without his wedding ring, a detail that often grabs attention in celebrity couples.

Moreover, the recent decision to sell off their Miami mansion could also be a hint rather than only a profitable real estate transaction.

The reps for both singer and actor are yet to comment on the reports.

It is pertinent to mention that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas started dating back in 2016 and got engaged in October of the following year before they eventually tied the knot in May 2019. The celebrity couple are parents to two daughters.

