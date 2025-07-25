Joe Rogan says UFC crossed the line with McGregor–Khabib hype

UFC colour commentator, Joe Rogan, has spoken out against the UFC’s decision to use Conor McGregor’s notorious bus attack incident as a promotional tool ahead of his high-profile fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Joe Rogan believes the promotion crossed a line by highlighting a moment that had serious consequences for multiple fighters and tarnished the sport’s image.

Joe Rogan, who has been the voice of many major UFC events, expressed his concern over the way the organisation seemingly benefited from McGregor’s actions in the lead-up to UFC 229.

The fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov was already surrounded by intense animosity, fuelled by personal insults and previous altercations.

The bus attack, which left several fighters injured, became a central moment in the narrative used to sell the pay-per-view.

While UFC 229 went on to break records with 2.4 million PPV buys, Joe Rogan questioned whether such controversial behaviour should ever be turned into marketing material.

He referenced how the promotion showcased the footage of McGregor throwing a dolly at a bus transporting fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, ahead of UFC 223.

Joe Rogan noted that while trash talk and heated rivalries add excitement, they must have limits. He criticised the UFC’s approach, suggesting it indirectly encouraged dangerous conduct by glorifying it in promotional content.

Joe Rogan also mentioned his long-standing support for Conor McGregor, but made it clear that the Irish fighter’s actions, including past legal issues, have been difficult to watch as a fan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s rivalry with Conor McGregor remains one of the most heated in MMA history.

Their clash at UFC 229 ended with Khabib submitting McGregor and then leaping out of the cage to confront the Irishman’s corner, adding further controversy to the already chaotic buildup.

Joe Rogan, who previously condemned McGregor’s actions during the UFC 223 broadcast, has remained consistent in his disapproval.

He reiterated his belief that such incidents should not be used to promote future fights, especially when they involve real harm and legal repercussions.

