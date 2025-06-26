Joe Rogan ‘surprised’ by ‘Liver King’ threats

American podcaster Joe Rogan has recorded his statement to the police after disgraced influencer Brian Johnson, known as “Liver King,” was arrested for threatening him.

According to a report by DailyMail, police in Austin questioned the notable podcaster following Johnson’s arrest a day earlier.

‘Liver King’ was taken into custody after appearing on Joe Rogan’s property, reportedly discussing “picking a fight” while carrying what appeared to be two golden firearms, as seen in social media footage.

In another footage, he called Joe “some guy” and mentioned a “present” for Rogan’s comedy club, Mothership, while denying any bomb-related threat.

The disgraced influencer’s beef with Joe Rogan reportedly stems from the 2022 scandal when he admitted to spending $11,000 monthly on steroids.

Following his admissions, the American podcaster touched upon the issue on his huge Spotify podcast.

However, Joe Rogan, in his statement to the police, expressed his surprise at the recent events with ‘Liver King.’

According to the publication, the American podcaster was in the dark about why ‘Liver King’ was “targeting him”.

The notable podcaster also mentioned that Johnson ‘had a significant drug issue’.

Once celebrated for his muscular physique and unconventional diet of animal testicles, liver, and fertilised eggs, Johnson has been absent from his YouTube channel for eight months.

However, fans have raised concerns over what they called his daily erratic content on Instagram.