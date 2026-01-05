Joe Root equals Ricky Ponting's record in Sydney Test

Joe Root added another landmark to his illustrious career on Monday, drawing level with Australia great Ricky Ponting on the all-time list of men’s Test centuries during the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The former England captain brought up his 41st Test hundred with a composed knock that stood out in an otherwise challenging innings for the tourists, who entered the match trailing 3-1 in the five-Test contest.

Resuming on 72 on the second day after rain curtailed play on the opening day, Root batted with characteristic control despite increased intensity from the Australian bowlers and a surface that offered variable bounce.

He reached the three-figure mark with a push for two off Michael Neser, bringing up his 41st Test century in his 163rd Test.

At 35, Root now shares third place on the all-time Test century list with Ponting, with only South Africa’s Jacques Kallis (45) and India legend Sachin Tendulkar (51) ahead of him.

While wickets continued to tumble at the other end, with Harry Brook (84), Ben Stokes (0) and Jamie Smith (46) all departing, Joe Root remained unflustered.

He went to lunch unbeaten on 138 before extending his innings further in the middle session, eventually passing the 150 mark.

Root’s resistance finally ended on 160 when Michael Neser produced an athletic caught-and-bowled effort to remove the England mainstay.

Notably, it marked Root’s second century of the tour, having failed to register a hundred in his previous 14 Test appearances in Australia before this Ashes series.

England were eventually dismissed for 384, with last man Josh Tongue falling in the same over as Root.

For Australia, Neser led the bowling effort with four wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland chipped in with two apiece.