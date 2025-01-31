Joe Root plans T20 comeback

Star England batter Joe Root has revealed his plans to make a comeback to the England T20I squad following his stint in the SA20.

The right-handed batter is a regular feature in England’s Test squad, however, he has not played a white-ball game for England since their last game in the World Cup 2023.

The former England captain last played a T20I for his side in 2019 during a bilateral series against Pakistan.

However, the England selectors have been facing growing calls to include Joe Root in the sides for the shorter format.

Currently in India to play a five-match T20I series, England batters have largely found it hard to tackle spin bowling offered by the hosts.

Amid the ongoing T20I series, Joe Root has announced his ambitions to make a comeback to the England T20I side.

“I think you’re always a better player when you’re not in the team. I’m just going to try to play the best cricket I can,” the former England captain said in an interview with a foreign media outlet.

“You look at that squad and it’s full of talented players who can take the game away from the best bowlers in the world. They’ve got two more opportunities out there to turn things around,” he added.

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter expressed his wish to represent England in all three formats. “But at the same time I’ve got to play more T20 cricket, prove myself, and see where that takes me and look after that first.”

It is worth noting here that Joe Root has been included in the England squad for ODI series in India and the Champions Trophy 2025.

England squad for India ODI series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, and Mark Wood.