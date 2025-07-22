Liverpool and Wrexham legend Joey Jones passes away aged 70

Joey Jones, the much-loved footballer who played for Liverpool, Wrexham, Chelsea, and Huddersfield, has sadly passed away at the age of 70.

According to The Mirror, tributes have poured in from fans, players, and clubs, honouring a man who gave everything for every team he played for.

Joey Jones was famous for his clenched fist celebration and a legendary banner shown by Liverpool fans during the 1977 European Cup final in Rome.

The banner, full of humour and love, remains one of the most iconic in Liverpool’s history and is a lasting memory of how much he was adored by supporters.

The tough left-back started his professional career with Wrexham at the age of just 17. In 1975, he joined his boyhood club Liverpool, with legendary manager Bob Paisley bringing him to Anfield.

Joey Jones made history in 1977 as the first Welshman to win a European Cup, helping Liverpool defeat Borussia Monchengladbach 3–1 in the final.

During his time at Liverpool, Joey Jones made exactly 100 appearances. He won the First Division, the UEFA Cup, and the European Cup, and became a true cult hero at Anfield.

The famous Kop even had a chant just for him proof of his strong bond with the fans.

Jones returned to Wrexham in 1978 for a then-record fee of £210,000. That fee remained the club’s highest signing until 2022.

Later, he joined Chelsea, where he helped the team win the Second Division in the 1983/84 season. After a successful time at Chelsea, he moved to Huddersfield Town and was named their Player of the Year in his first season.

Joey Jones played for Wrexham in three different spells, making a total of 479 appearances for the club. He retired after the 1991–92 season, but his connection to football and Wrexham never faded.

After retiring, he coached youth and reserve teams at Wrexham and briefly served as caretaker manager.

The BBC later named him Wrexham’s ultimate cult hero. Even after heart surgery in 2002, he stayed involved with the club and returned in 2021 as a youth team ambassador.

Joey Jones also had a strong international career, earning 72 caps for Wales. He gave his all on the pitch and was respected for his spirit, passion, and dedication.

Many tributes have described Joey Jones as a warrior on the field and a kind, humble man off it.

He will be remembered by fans of Liverpool, Wrexham, Chelsea, Huddersfield, and Wales for generations.