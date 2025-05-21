Joey King set to join Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman in ‘Practical Magic 2’

Actor Joey King is reportedly in discussion with ‘Practical Magic 2’ to star alongside Hollywood actors Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

The young actor King is reportedly playing the daughter of Sandra Bullock’s character in the sequel, set to hit theatres on September 18, 2026, as per a report by Variety.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are returning as Sally and Gillian Owens, sisters descended from a long line of witches.

In the original 1998 film, the two Hollywood actors battle a curse that dooms the men they fall in love with.

While plot details for ‘Practical Magic 2’ remain under wraps, sources say it will draw from a later book in Alice Hoffman’s ‘Practical Magic’ series.

Filmmaker Susanne Bier helms the upcoming sequel from a script by Akiva Goldsman, who also co-wrote the first film.

Meanwhile, reports said that production on the film is set to begin in London later this summer.

In an earlier interview, Nicole Kidman revealed she had read the script but did not expect filming to start for some time.

“When we were making it, we definitely thought about a sequel. We’re so excited. We put out our spell already,” the Hollywood actor said.

It is worth noting here that Warner Bros. released a teaser for ‘Practical Magic 2’ earlier in May.

The teaser featured a text-only clip of a voiceover from Sandra Bullock and Kidman reciting an incantation: “Tooth of wolf and morning dew. Something old and something new. Let the spell begin to mix. Sept. 18, 2026.”

Joey King is best known for her roles in ‘The Kissing Booth’ and ‘The Act.’

The 25-year-old actor also featured in ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘Crazy Stupid Love.’