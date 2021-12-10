‘Triglycerides are bubbles’: John Abraham’s explanation over heart attacks stuns netizens

Netizens including health experts were left baffled after watching Bollywood actor John Abraham’s explanation over the causes of heart attacks with a bubble analogy.

John Abraham, while appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Satyameva Jayate 2 along with co-star Divya Khosla Kumar, said that Triglycerides are ‘bubbles’ in the blood, which when they travel to the heart cause a heart attack, induced by stress while comparing how oil reacts with water.

The actor’s attempt to explain the causes of heart attack has left many health experts stunned despite the role of mental and physical stress inducing heart attacks is scientifically proven.

The video clip has gone viral and many users have given mixed reactions as some poked fun at it while others were approving the idea but admitting that the explanation was made in the wrong way.

According to health experts, Triglycerides are not bubbles but a type of fat (lipids) found in one’s blood. The body converts any calories it doesn’t need to use right away into triglycerides after the food is consumed. They added that Triglycerides and cholesterol are different types of lipids that circulate in one’s blood.

A user wrote on Twitter along with the video clip, “I wish our medical students had this much confidence!!! Gibberish at all level!!!”

I wish our medical students had this much confidence!!!

Gibberish at all level!!! pic.twitter.com/eOfFI5FUm0 — Prerna Chettri (@prernachettri) December 8, 2021

The idea was correct, but the way he explained it, lmao, so wrong. Triglycerides aren’t bubbles. — Dr RST (Leão stan) (@_Dr_RST_7_) December 9, 2021

@OncologyCorner_ Sir, You forgot to send me the book having this chapter 😂 I hope there will a updated version of Lehninger hitting the stands soon. — Shah Nawaz (@Ibn_e_Mehtab) December 8, 2021

Mark Twain has once said,

“It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt”. — Feroz Amir Zafar (@feroz_zafar) December 9, 2021

