John Abraham hints at comedy film with Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star John Abraham has revealed having discussions with Akshay Kumar to collaborate for a comedy film.

The two actors are one of the prominent comedy pairs in Bollywood, having worked in ‘Garam Masala,’ ‘Desi Boyz’ and ‘Housefull 2.’

John Abraham has now revealed his plan to star in another comedy film.

“I’m exploring doing something funny…For instance, Garam Masala was so special, and films like that make a difference. So, I’m looking out for scripts, I’m looking out to do something funny,” he said during an interview with an Indian media outlet.

The Bollywood actor revealed ongoing discussions with Akshay Kumar for a reunion for a comedy project.

“We are having conversations, Akshay and I are having conversations. It will be a surprise if something happens. But we’re looking at an excuse to work together again because Akshay and I feed off each other’s energy,” John Abraham said.

On the work front, the 52-year-old is currently basking in the success of his latest release ‘The Diplomat.’

The Bollywood star expressed his wish to be directed by his ‘The Diplomat’ director Shivam Nair in the comedy film alongside Akshay Kumar.

“I love comedy. This man has got a really funny bone. I’ve told him, ‘Shivam, let’s make it’ because his sense of slapstick and his sense of humour is something that you will laugh till you drop. So, I’m waiting for this man to write something,” John Abraham said.