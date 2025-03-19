John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ banned days after release

Bollywood star John Abraham’s latest political thriller ‘The Diplomat’ has been banned from release in several Middle Eastern territories.

As reported by Indian media, John Abraham-starrer and self-produced ‘The Diplomat’, about J. P. Singh, a real-life Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan, has been banned across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar.

While any official reason for the ban has not been disclosed, industry insiders suggest that it could be due to the politically sensitive theme of the film.

However, neither the Middle Eastern authorities nor the makers of the film have yet commented on the matter.

Notably, this ban has added ‘The Diplomat’ to the long list of Indian films which have been previously restricted from screening in the Gulf, including, Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ and also Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious debut directorial ‘Emergency’.

John Abraham-led ‘The Diplomat’, also featuring Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi, revolves around the theme of diplomacy and personal conflicts faced by diplomats.

Set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, the Shivan Nair directorial, written by Ritesh Shah, arrived in theatres on Friday, March 14, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Holi.