John Bass discussed bilateral cooperation in Pakistan, US State Dept says

The US State Department has said Under Secretary John Bass discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in his recent visit to Pakistan.

Matthew Miller in his weekly press briefing said, Bass had met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in Islamabad.

“So they discussed our approaches to expanding bilateral cooperation on economic and security issues, including countering terrorism and violent extremism, the importance of fostering regional stability and prosperity,” Miller said in response to a question regarding Bass’ visit.

“The under secretary expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s continued cooperation in assisting Afghans in resettlement pathways to the United States, and we will continue to work closely with the Government of Pakistan on all these issues,” Miller said.

“The Under Secretary congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 term and expressed the United States’ interest in working closely with the Government of Pakistan during its tenure,” the readout had added.

Earlier, United States Under Secretary of State John Bass and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst and Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) discussed Pakistan-US bilateral relations and ongoing collaboration projects.

The Deputy PM underlined the importance of positive and productive engagement between Pakistan and the United States.