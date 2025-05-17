John Cena adds additional shows to farewell WWE tour

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena has added three additional shows to his farewell tour.

Cena won championship No. 17 after defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania last month.

The WWE champion then defeated Randy Orton to retain his gold at Backlash.

John Cena announced last year that he would retire from professional wrestling in December after a quarter of a century in the industry.

Months ahead of his planned retirement, he has been confirmed for more international WWE shows.

While it was earlier reported that he would appear in Saturday Night’s Main Event and Money in the Bank, it has now been revealed that John Cena will be at three international SmackDown events ahead of appearing at Clash In Paris.

As per details shared by the official WWE accounts, the WWE champion will appear at the following events:

August 8: SmackDown – Montreal, Canada

August 22: SmackDown – Dublin, Ireland

August 29: SmackDown – Lyon, France

August 31: Clash In Paris – Paris, France

John Cena will face R-Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24.

Regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, he has achieved world champion status 17 times since joining WWE in 2001.

John Cena’s Hollywood acting career is just as versatile as his wrestling career.

He made his debut in ‘The Marine‘ and went on to work in hit films ‘Bumblebee,’ ‘Fast 9,’ ‘The Suicide Squad,’ ‘Fast X,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.’