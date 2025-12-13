John Cena set for final WWE match against Gunter

WWE great and a 17-time World Champion, John Cena, is set to bring the curtain down on his legendary career when he takes on Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena.

The match will bring an end to one of the most successful WWE career of all time.

The bout has been the centrepiece of Cena’s year-long farewell tour and is widely regarded as one of the most significant moments in sports entertainment this year.

WWE has prepared some surprises for Cena on his farewell in-ring appearance.

The WWE icon during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, confirming that his showdown with Gunther will close the night.

“That is Pizzagate, homie,” Cena said when asked about the chatter. “I was on Jimmy Kimmel and I said I’m ending the show. I normally go to bed early, but I’m going to have to stay up late for this one. We are last as of this point.”

Cena also made it clear that this match will mark the definitive end of his in-ring career, leaving no room for future comebacks.

“This is it. I’m not coming back,” he said. “December 13 is my last match in the ring. WrestleManias will come and go, and I will not be active.”

Saturday Night’s Main Event will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and will be broadcast internationally, as fans around the world prepare to bid farewell to one of wrestling’s greatest ever performers.