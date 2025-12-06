John Cena to face Gunther in his final WWE match

Former heavyweight champion Gunther has earned his right to face WWE great John Cena is set for his farewell match, after winning ‘The Last Time is Now’ tournament.

The ‘Ring General’ earned this opportunity by defeating LA Knight in the final at the SmackDown live.

Now he will lock horns against the 17-time world Champion at the WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Gunther was the favourite to win the tournament, as he was the one chosen to retire the legendary Goldberg back in July.

This upcoming bout will be his first-ever match against Cena .

Gunther will have the chance to send Cena off with a win, while the 17-time WWE Champion could choose to conclude his storied career with a final victory over the “Ring General.”

On Friday, Knight and Gunther battled all out in the ring. After a fierce exchange, Gunther locked Knight in a Rear-Naked Choke.

Knight briefly broke free, only for Gunther to overpower him again with a Modified STF, sending a pointed message to Cena. Despite Knight’s valiant resistance, he ultimately submitted, allowing Gunther to assert his dominance and set the stage for his showdown with Cena.