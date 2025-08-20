TikToker John Crawley dies at 47

TikToker John Crawley, best known as KingBeardX, died at the age of 47, his close friend confirmed.

According to a report by TMZ, Anthony Caruso, a close friend of the TikTok star, confirmed the news through a GoFundMe page.

Caruso had set up the page earlier this month to help raise money for John Crawley’s medical expenses.

“I’m really sorry to tell everyone the bad news, but Pimpmunkx (KingBeardx) passed away yesterday. Thank you to everyone that has supported the fundraiser so far,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page.

According to foreign media outlets, the TikToker was rushed to a hospital in United States’ Mississippi earlier this month due to breathing difficulties.

John Crawley was moved to the ICU after his condition worsened in the following days.

Caruso revealed that the TikToker died on Monday, August 18, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He revealed that Crawley’s family had asked him to set up the fundraiser as he was the sole breadwinner.

Read more: Father kills daughter over refusal to delete TikTok account

As per the GoFundMe page description, money raised through the fundraiser will help pay for the TikToker’s funeral and his mother’s expenses.

It is worth noting here that John Crawley had racked up over 3.5 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

He was best known for his funny and over-the-top reactions to food videos.

Tributes and condolences poured in as soon as Caruso confirmed the news of his death.

“I will miss your new videos coming out. You gave me a smile when I needed one. Rest well,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Thank you for the many laughs you gave so many of us. We will meet in person, just not today sir. May you forever rest in peace.”