‘John Wick’ sequel starring Ana De Armas begins filming

The filming of the spinoff of the action-packed Hollywood film “John Wick” titled “Ballerina” starring Hollywood actor Ana De Armas is underway.

According to a report by TVLine, Jon Feltheimer – Chief Executive Officer of Lionsgate – announced the production of “Ballerina” amid the demands of the investors.

“Ballerina” will tell the story of an assassin dancer – seen briefly in “John Wick: Parabellum” – taking revenge against those who killed her family.

It is pertinent to mention that the fourth film in the “John Wick” series will be released on March 24, 2023.

The events will continue from where the third film left off. The rogue assassin, being an “excommunicado”, got shot by Winston, a crime lord and a high-ranking member of the notorious Continental Hotel.

However, he got saved by the head of the underworld intelligence network The Soup Kitchen Bowery King.

It is pertinent to mention that the action-thriller film was to release on May 21 in 2021 but it was put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

It was then announced that it would hit the screens on May 27 of the following year.

Moreover, the future of the John Wick franchise looks promising as a prequel titled “The Continental” is also coming up. It will stream on OTT platform Peacock for US viewers whereas the international audience can view it on Amazon Prime Video.

Moreover, Lionsgate also plans to produce a game based on the “John Wick” films.

