John Wick spinoff show ‘The Continental’ in hot water over racism controversy

Hollywood film ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘ is making headlines for its smashing success and the upcoming spinoff show but its upcoming spinoff show ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick‘ stirred racism controversy.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The casting of prolific Hollywood actor Mel Gibson as Cormac in the show has been a turnoff for many fans. The actor received flak from African American leaders and society over allegedly making racist and misogynist rant against his former partner in a voicemail.

The producer of ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick‘ brushed off the criticism by saying he fit the role.

“No. I think he fit the role; he fit what we needed based on his film past,” he said. “And I’ll leave others to debate the other stuff because it’s not a black-and-white issue, and I don’t want to be sound-bited and clickbait.

“That’s a tricky game to get into. I have my own personal beliefs in life and whatnot about everything, but I’m here to entertain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Wick Fans (@john_wick__fans)



The show will tell the story of the notorious “The Continental” hotel which serves as a neutral territory for members of the criminal underworld in the ‘John Wick‘ universe. They are frequented by many hitmen and notorious murderers.

Apart from Mel Gibson, the cast includes Colin Woodell Ayomide Adegun as the younger versions of The Continental’s manager Winston Scott and concierge Charon.

Katie McGrath, Nhung Kate, Peter Greene, Jessica Allain, Adam Shapiro, Jeremy Bobb and others will be in the show.

Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström directed the show.

‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick‘ is not the only John Wick spinoff show. ‘Ballerina‘, which will tell the story of a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family, will release next year.

Ana De Armas will play “Ballerina” in the film whereas Keanu Reeves will reprise his John Wick character.

Related – John Wick director teases Keanu Reeves’ involvement in spinoff ‘Ballerina‘

Lance Reddick and Ian McShane reprise their role of Charon and Winston respectively. The cast also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Anne Parillaud, Abraham Popoola, Caleb Spillyards and Marc Cram.

Chad Stahelski serves as the film’s director and producer. Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk are producers also.